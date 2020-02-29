Contact Us
Breaking News: UPDATE: Pedestrian, 55, Struck At NJ/NY Border Dies
Police & Fire

Rockland Teen Arrested For Stalking, Attempted Computer Trespass

Kathy Reakes
A Rockland teen was arrested for stalking and attempted computer trespass by state police.
A Rockland teen was arrested for stalking and attempted computer trespass by state police. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 19-year-old Rockland County teen has been arrested for alleged stalking and attempted computer trespass.

Obdulio Chacon, of Nyack, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 28, by New York State Police following an investigation, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Chacon's arrest was the result of an investigation jointly conducted by the New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit and the State Police Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Nevel said.

Information was not available if Chacon was a student or if the incident occurred at an area school.

Chacon was arraigned in the Village of Nyack court and released.

A full stay-away order of protection issued on behalf of the victim.

