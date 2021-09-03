Contact Us
Rockland Scooter Driver Airlifted, Passenger Taken By Ambulance After Crash

Jerry DeMarco
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: Cliffview Pilot

A Rockland man was airlifted to the hospital after he and a female passenger were struck riding a scooter in Northvale, New Jersey.

The 48-year-old victim from Piermont was heading north on Livingston Street around 10:30 p.m. when the driver of a sedan made a left into the Citgo gas station and hit the Vespa, Borough of Northvale Police Chief Howard J. Ostrow said.

Air Med 1 flew him to Hackensack University Medical Center with traumatic injuries after landing at John L. Hogan Memorial Park.

His female passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Ostrow said.

The sedan driver, a 40-year-old Orangeburg man, was released from the scene with no charges or summonses, he said. Police were investigating.

Assisting were HUMC ALS, Norwood EMS and Northvale firefighters, Ostrow said.

