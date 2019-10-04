Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Fall's First Frost Advisory Issued For Parts Of Region
Police & Fire

Rockland Resident Charged With DWI In State Police Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police troopers arrested 24 allegedly impaired drivers in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police troopers arrested 24 allegedly impaired drivers in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: File

More than a dozen motorists in the Hudson Valley were arrested by New York State Police troopers for alleged impaired driving in the area.

Area residents charged include:

Westchester County

  • On Sunday, Sept. 29, State Police troopers in Liberty arrested Gerardo Casarella, 56 of Hartsdale, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17 in the town of Thompson when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Kingston arrested Heather Sheehan, 53 of Red Hook, for DWI. She was traveling on Church Street in the village of Saugerties when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Highland arrested Peter Vieira, 33 of Lagrangeville, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 299 in the village of New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Orange County

  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Monroe arrested Leslie Dunbar, 54 of Goshen,. Troopers observed a vehicle stopped on State Route 17 in the town of Goshen with a flat tire. Upon interviewing the operator of the vehicle troopers determined that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, Sept. 29, State Police troopers in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Shane Cherry, 29 of Middletown, for DWI. He was involved in a single vehicle crash on State Route 6 in the town of Wawayanda. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Ari Fromm, 38 of Pomona, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 87 in the town of Clarkstown when he drove through a DWI checkpoint. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • Saturday, On Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Logan Moore, 20 of New City, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 304 in the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Friday, Sept. 27, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Kenneth Solomon Jr., 50 of Stony Point, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 87 in the town of Clarkstown when he drove through a DWI checkpoint. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Sullivan County

  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Liberty arrested Rochelle Cohen, 31 of Swan Lake, for DWI. She was traveling on Old Route 17 in the town of Rockland when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Liberty arrested Wilder Cabrera, 27 of South Fallsburg, for DWI. He was involved in a vehicle crash with another vehicle on County Route 104 in the town of Fallsburg. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Liberty arrested Marcos Cerrata Lopez, 39 of Kauneonga Lake, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17B in the town of Thompson when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Ulster County

  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Kingston arrested Timothy Gonyea, 53 of Shandaken, for DWI. He was traveling on Mount Ava Maria Road in the town of Shandaken when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Highland arrested Crystal Thomas, 30 of Highland, for Aggravated DWI (felony). She was traveling on State Route 299 in the town of Cairo when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Saturday, Sept. 28, State Police troopers in Hamptonburg arrested Ricardo Quintana, 51 of New Paltz, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17K in the town of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On Sunday, Sept. 29, State Police troopers in Highland arrested Cooper Larocque, 27 of New Paltz, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 32 in the town of New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.