Rockland Resident Charged With DWI In State Police Stop

New York State Police troopers were busy, busting 18 driver for alleged impaired driving in the Hudson Valley.

Local residents charged include:

Westchester County

On Saturday, Sept. 21, State Police from Stormville arrested Oscar G. Tapia, 36, of Mount Vernon, for DWI with two prior convictions within ten years, a felony. He was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of East Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Saturday, Sept. 21, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Anthony J. Martins, 24, of Peekskill, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, State Police from Somers arrested Carlos F. Naranjo Paredez, 39, of Mount Vernon, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on I-684 in the town of Bedford, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Friday, Sept. 20, State Police from Rhinebeck arrested Sara M. Salazar, 49, of Rhinebeck, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Rhinebeck, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, State Police from Wappinger arrested Kirk S. Sheridan, 57, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on Vassar Road in the town of Poughkeepsie, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, State Police from Wappinger arrested Garrett J. Stephens, 28, of Beacon, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 52 in the town of Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, State Police from Poughkeepsie arrested Drew M. Ferguson, 24, of Beekman, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 55 in the town of Lagrange, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, State Police from Wappinger arrested Byron S. Green, 26, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on Main Street in the city of Poughkeepsie, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Putnam County

On Sunday, Sept. 22, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Matthew A. Gordon, 36, of Phillipstown, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Police from East Fishkill arrested Arquimides Mendoza, 57, of Patterson, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 312 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, September 23, State Police from Somers arrested Ian J. Quinones, 36, of Patterson, for DWI. He was traveling on I-684 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Sunday, Sept. 22, State Police from Somers arrested Rudis Germosen, 58, of Haverstraw, for DWI. He was traveling on I-684 in the town of Southeast, when his vehicle became disabled for unknown reasons. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

On Saturday, Sept. 21, State Police from Dover Plains arrested Robert L. Orton, 29, of Stamford, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in the town of Pawling, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, State Police from Brewster arrested Daniel Sequeira, 32, of Danbury, for DWI with a prior conviction within ten years, a felony. He was traveling on State Route 121 in the town of Dover, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

