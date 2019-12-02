Rockland Resident Accused Of Bashing Another Man In Head

A 63-year-old man was arrested after allegedly bashing another man in the head causing injuries.

Robert Sullivan, of Stony Point, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 24, around 2:40 p.m., after Stony Point Police responded to the area of Patriot Square for a report of an assault, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who was bleeding profusely, Hylas said.

The victim told officers that Sullivan had allegedly hit him on the head with an unknown weapon and then fled the scene, Hylas said.

The victim was treated by EMS.

Police located Sullivan and arrested him for assault with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.

An order of protection was also issued against Sullivan.

Sullivan is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

