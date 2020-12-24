Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Rockland Resident Accused Of Assaulting Another Man At Shopping Center

Kathy Reakes
A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man at the Riverside Commons Shopping Center.
A Hudson Valley man was arrested for assault after allegedly attacking another man at a Fairfield County shopping center.

Rockland County resident Dane Kurt Fender, 31, of Garnerville, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 19 by Greenwich Police at the Riverside Commons Shopping Center, Riverside, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

According to Zuccerella, Greenwich Police responded to the shopping center on a report of two men fighting.

When they arrived on the scene, an investigation found that Fender had allegedly pushed his way past a pregnant woman in order to assault another man by tackling him to the ground and punching him in the head in front of a juvenile.

Fender was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault
  • Breach of peace
  • Risk of injury to a child

He was released on a $2,500 bond. 

