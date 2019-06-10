Rockland Man ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In Route 17 Crash

A 35-year-old area man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, June 9.

Anthony D. Santiago of Garnerville was killed around 4:05 p.m., on Route 17 in Orange County, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The crash took place when Santiago lost control near Exit 127 in Chester and struck the northern guardrail, Nevel said.

Santiago was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the State Police at Monroe at 845-782-8311 and reference SJS# 8963366

