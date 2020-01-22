Contact Us
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Drove Drunk In Car On Three Wheels In Nyack, Police Say

Zak Failla
A man driving in a car on three wheels was allegedly intoxicated on I-87 in Nyack, Orangetown police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay
A man driving in a car on three wheels was allegedly intoxicated on I-87 in Nyack, Orangetown police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Rockland County man with a previous DWI conviction was arrested while allegedly driving drunk on I-87 in a car on three wheels, police said.

An Orangetown Police officer on patrol shortly after 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 spotted a suspicious black 2019 Nissan Sentra exiting the New York State Thruway onto Polhemus Street in Nyack.

According to the officer, the vehicle was driving on three wheels and had damage to the body of the car. The officer was able to track down the driver, New City resident Steven Rabinowitz, 69, who stopped in a nearby parking lot.

During the subsequent stop, police said that it was determined Rabinowitz was allegedly intoxicated, and he proceeded to fail a chemical breath test. Further investigation found that Rabinowitz had been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the past 10 years, which upgraded the new charges against him.

Rabinowitz was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the past 10 years and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 with a previous conviction, both felonies. Rabinowitz was also cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

Following his processing, Rabinowitz was released on an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 4 to respond to the charges.

