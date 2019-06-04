Rockland Man Charged With DWI In State Police Stop

Seventeen motorists in the Hudson Valley were among 23 drivers removed from the roadways for alleged impaired driving over the weekend.

Local residents charged include:

Westchester County

On Saturday, June 1, State Police from Somers arrested Lisa M. Canecchia, 43, of New Castle, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 100 in Somers, when she was involved in a one-car crash. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 2, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Joshua A. Gil, 27, of Peekskill, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on Albany Post Road in Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 2, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Jorge R. Aguilar Lojano, 30, of Peekskill, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, June 3, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Edgar V. Gutamachica, 23, of Ossining, for DWI, a misdemeanor and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. He was traveling on State Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license due to a prior alcohol-related offense, and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Friday, May 31, State Police from Poughkeepsie arrested Henry Butts, 69, of Pleasant Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on Bower Road in Pleasant Valley, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 1, State Police from Wappinger arrested Kenneth G. Palmer, 66, of Fishkill, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 1, State Police from Wappinger arrested Karen Durr, 43, of Fishkill, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 52 in Fishkill, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 2, State Police from Wappinger arrested Christopher M. Thomas, 22, of Wappinger, for DWI. He was traveling on Spook Hill Road in Wappinger, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Putnam County

On Saturday, June 1, State Police from Somers arrested Brett George, 21, of Carmel, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in North Salem, when he was involved in a one-car motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Friday, May 31, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Simon Ward, 28, of New City, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in Peekskill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Orange County

On Saturday, June 1, State Police from East Fishkill arrested Kevin T. Hayes, 52, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on I-84 in Kent, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

On Saturday, June 1, State Police from Somers arrested Kyrone Doughty, 37, of Bridgeport, for DWI and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, both misdemeanors. He was traveling on I-684 in North Salem, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol operating with a suspended license, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 2, State Police from Brewster arrested Abrahan E. Ramirez, 28, of Danbury, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on Danbury Road in Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 2, State Police from Brewster arrested Zachary S. Dargaty, 48, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 2, State Police from Brewster arrested Idervan M. Dacosta, 30, of Brookfield, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 2, State Police from Brewster arrested Angel E. Yanez Balarezo, 27, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on Turk Hill Road in Southeast, when he was involved in a one-car motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 2, State Police from Somers arrested William R. Arauz Marquez, 29, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in North Salem, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

