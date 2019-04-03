Rockland Man Caught Intentionally Damaging Mercedes, Police Say

A man from Rockland is facing charges after he was allegedly caught causing intentional damage to a Mercedes-Benz at a parking lot at Marist College, according to police.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was contacted by Marist College security to report that they had detained a man on Sunday, March 31.

Campus security witnessed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Lukas Politis of Pearl River, intentionally damage the driver’s side mirror of a 2006 Mercedes E350 in the parking lot located at 50 Fulton Street, according to police.

Police say Politis, who is not a student and was reportedly visiting the campus, allegedly grabbed the mirror and twisted it until it broke from the mount, causing an estimated $250 in damages.

Politis was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Politis was scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, April 2.

