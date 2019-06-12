Rockland Man Among 68 Arrested In Drug Bust At Music Festival

Four residents of the Hudson Valley and two from Fairfield County were among 68 people arrested during a four-day New York State Police detail that focused on the illegal distribution of controlled substances at the Disc Jam Music Festival in Stephentown, New York, east of Albany.

The detail was held from Thursday, June 6 to Monday, June 10 by members of Troop G and Troop K uniform and BCI, along with the Troop G Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team.

State Police seized quantities of cocaine, doses of LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms, ketamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA, and concentrated cannabis.

Those charged from the Hudson Valley were:

Jason M. McGrinder, 35, Red Hook, felony driving while intoxicated; aggravated first-degree unlicensed operation; fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana

Brian S. Hennessey, 43, Larchmont, driving while intoxicated

Daniel Restrepotrujillo, 25, Tappan, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance with intent to sell; fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance; fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana

Nina B. Horowitz, 26, Armonk, unlawful possession of marijuana

Charged from Fairfield County were:

Olivia A. Sproviero, 22, of Danbury, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Francis S. Feli, 47, Newtown, driving while ability impaired by alcohol

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.