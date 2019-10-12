Rockland Gas Station Employee Hit In Head With Gun During Armed Robbery

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint in in the area.

The robbery took place around 3:25 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Mobil on the Run station at 116 Route 303 in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Police Det. Peter Walker.

Walker said the victim told police that two men, one which was holding what appeared to a be a handgun, came behind the counter of the store and demanded money from the 22-year-old employee.

The employee gave the men an undetermined amount of money over to the suspects. The suspect holding the handgun struck the victim in the back of the head, causing no injury, Walker said.

The wanted suspects ran from the store in an unknown direction. A search of the area had negative results.

The suspects are described by the victim as being dark-skinned, wearing black masks covering up to their eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Clarkstown Police at 845-639-5800.

The department is also asking any homeowners or businesses in the area that have surveillance cameras to please review them and contact the department with any suspicious activity that might have been recorded.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

