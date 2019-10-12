Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Police Officer, Five Civilians Dead, 2 Officers Injured In Jersey City Shootout
Police & Fire

Rockland Gas Station Employee Hit In Head With Gun During Armed Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Clarkstown Police are searching for two men who robbed a West Nyack gas station at gunpoint.
Clarkstown Police are searching for two men who robbed a West Nyack gas station at gunpoint. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint in in the area.

The robbery took place around 3:25 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Mobil on the Run station at 116 Route 303 in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Police Det. Peter Walker.

Walker said the victim told police that two men, one which was holding what appeared to a be a handgun, came behind the counter of the store and demanded money from the 22-year-old employee.

The employee gave the men an undetermined amount of money over to the suspects. The suspect holding the handgun struck the victim in the back of the head, causing no injury, Walker said.

The wanted suspects ran from the store in an unknown direction. A search of the area had negative results.

The suspects are described by the victim as being dark-skinned, wearing black masks covering up to their eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Clarkstown Police at  845-639-5800.

The department is also asking any homeowners or businesses in the area that have surveillance cameras to please review them and contact the department with any suspicious activity that might have been recorded.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.