Breaking News: COVID-19: Rockland DOH Inspectors Join State Police In Enforcement At Cluster Zones
Police & Fire

Rockland Fugitive Barricades Himself In Jersey Shore Club, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Norwood Avenue North in Deal Photo Credit: Google Maps
Monmouth County Jail Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

This story has been updated.

A SWAT team was called to a vacant beachfront club in Central Jersey after a Rockland County fugitive refused to leave, authorities said.

The man was wanted for making terroristic threats against law enforcement in Ramapo, New York, they said.

Deal police responded to a call about a trespasser at 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday. The man became uncooperative, prompting an hours-long standoff with multiple police agencies and help from the SWAT team, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

After entering the vacant Loch Arbour Beach Club. Deal police said they recognized the trespasser as Edward Schwarz, 60, of Monsey, NY, according to Gramiccioni.

Schwarz was wanted in Ramapo for making terroristic threats against law enforcement, Gramiccioni said.

Schwarz reportedly refused to exit the club when approached by police officers. But he left peacefully after assistance from the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, the prosecutor said.

Schwarz was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and as a fugitive from justice, Gramiccioni.said.

Schwarz was being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township. 

There was no threat to the public during this isolated incident, Gramiccioni.said.

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and police from Allenhurst, Asbury Park and Ocean Township also responded.

Earlier, police were advising people to stay away from the Loch Arbour area due to the standoff.

In a public Nixle Alert at 3:20 p.m., Deal Borough police also asked residents not to call the police department.

"Please avoid this area for the foreseeable future," the Deal PD alert said.

A perimeter was established by police and negotiations were in progress on Norwood Avenue North, according to an initial, unconfirmed report. 

