Police & Fire

Rockland Driver, Passenger Caught With Meth, Smack, More, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Natalie Shein, Yisroel Lieberman
Natalie Shein, Yisroel Lieberman Photo Credit: MAHWAH PD / BERGEN SHERIFF

Mahwah police found a Rockland driver and his passenger carrying meth, heroin, and more during an overnight traffic stop, authorities said.

It was the second time in months that they arrested Yisroel Lieberman, age 24, of Spring Valley and Natalie Shein, age 30, of Brooklyn on drug charges.

The first time, as with this week's bust, began with a motor vehicle equipment violation, police said.

Detectives Timothy Letavish and Christopher Fasulo the couple in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Franklin Turnpike gas station around 1 a.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

They stopped Lieberman after he “abruptly” drove off, he said.

“Observations were made of illegal drug activity and a consent[ed] search was conducted,” Bussinelli said.

The investigators found undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and suboxone, as well as a hypodermic needle and other drug paraphernalia, the captain said.

Lieberman remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with various drug offenses, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Shein was released pending an Aug. 27 CJP Court appearance because of a medical condition, Businelli said.

Both were already awaiting trial He already was awaiting trial for a March 22 drug arrest, also in Mahwah, records show.

Detective Lt. Kevin Hebert, Detective Sgt. Eric Larsen and Officers Dennis Toomey, Ryan Moore and Matt Buonocore assisted, the captain noted.

