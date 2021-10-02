Contact Us
Rockland Couple Hospitalized In PIP Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The Audi crashed on the southbound PIP near Exit 2 in Alpine.
The Audi crashed on the southbound PIP near Exit 2 in Alpine. Photo Credit: Contributed

A Rockland man and woman were hospitalized after their sedan crashed off the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, New Jersey on Saturday, Oct. 2, authorities said.

Responding officers found the West Haverstraw victims out of their 2018 Audi A4, which crashed into several trees and rocks on the center media near Exit 2 around 11 a.m., Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

The 52-year-old male driver had the more serious injuries -- including head trauma and chest pain -- when he and his 65-year-old passenger were taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center, Walter said.

Police rendered aid until the Closter Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Corps and an Englewood Hospital and Medical Center ALS unit arrived.

PIP Police detectives were investigating the cause of the crash, which closed the left lane of the southbound highway until 4 p.m.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Contributed

