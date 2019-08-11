Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Rockland County Sheriff's Office Warrant Sweep Nets Six Arrests

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Steven Hernandez, Derrick Smith, and David Clifford were three of the six arrested during a sweep by Rockland County Sheriff's deputies.
Steven Hernandez, Derrick Smith, and David Clifford were three of the six arrested during a sweep by Rockland County Sheriff's deputies. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

Six people were arrested during an early-morning warrants sweep by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

The sweep took around 6 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at more than 30 different addresses in Rockland, Westchester and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx, said Chief William Barbera of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

The six were arrested on charges ranging from Family Court offenses to Justice Court misdemeanor charges, to Rockland County Court felonies, Barbera said.

Those arrested included:

  • Leon Wilfong, 37, of Spring Valley, Family Court charge.
  • Tristan Weans, 36, Pomona, Family Court charge.
  • Linda Remy, 46, Hillcrest, Family Court charge.
  • Derrick Smith, 29, Spring Valley, driving with suspended license and DWI.
  • Steven Hernandez, 61, the Bronx, criminal possession of a forged instrument.
  • Clifford, 25, Nyack, DWI, suspended a license, unregistered vehicle.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.