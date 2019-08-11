Rockland County Sheriff's Office Warrant Sweep Nets Six Arrests

Six people were arrested during an early-morning warrants sweep by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

The sweep took around 6 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at more than 30 different addresses in Rockland, Westchester and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx, said Chief William Barbera of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

The six were arrested on charges ranging from Family Court offenses to Justice Court misdemeanor charges, to Rockland County Court felonies, Barbera said.

Those arrested included:

Leon Wilfong, 37, of Spring Valley, Family Court charge.

Tristan Weans, 36, Pomona, Family Court charge.

Linda Remy, 46, Hillcrest, Family Court charge.

Derrick Smith, 29, Spring Valley, driving with suspended license and DWI.

Steven Hernandez, 61, the Bronx, criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Clifford, 25, Nyack, DWI, suspended a license, unregistered vehicle.

