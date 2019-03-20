Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's Who Won Rockland Village Elections
Police & Fire

Rockland County Sheriff's Office Issues Alert For Wanted Man

Zak Failla
Armando Mendoza.
Armando Mendoza. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

Have you seen him?

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for Armando Mendoza, who is wanted for failing to appear in court to respond to a DWI charge.

Police described Mendoza, 32, as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Spring Valley area, investigators noted. Anyone who recognizes Mendoza, or has information about his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling (845) 638-5401.

