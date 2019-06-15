Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect Caught In Manhunt After Stealing Taxi, Fleeing Crash Scene On Foot, Ramapo Police Say
Police & Fire

Rockland County Sheriff Issues Alert For Man Wanted On Family Court Warrant

Zak Failla
Jeffrey Thomas
Jeffrey Thomas Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

Seen him?

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted on an active Family Court warrant.

According to police, Jeffrey Thomas, 29, has a last known address in Spring Valley, though the Detective Bureau “has received information indicating that Thomas no longer lives at aforementioned (address).”

Thomas also has an active bench warrant out for his arrest from the Village of Spring Valley Police Department.

Investigators described Thomas as 6-foot, weighing approximately 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to contact the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office by calling (845) 638-5401.

