Rockland County Man Struck, Killed By Train Along Jersey Shore

A 54-year-old Rockland County man was struck and killed by a train along the Jersey Shore Monday, rail officials said.

The North Jersey Coast Line train struck Stephen B. Mangold, of Bardonia, near 11th Avenue and Main Street in Neptune around 11:50 a.m., NJ.com said citing an NJ Transit spokeswoman.

There were 60 passengers aboard the train at the time of the incident, and service was suspended between Bay Head and Long Branch for approximately one hour.

