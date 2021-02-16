Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousand In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Rockland County Man Struck, Killed By Train Along Jersey Shore

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
11th Avenue and Main Street, Neptune.
11th Avenue and Main Street, Neptune. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 54-year-old Rockland County man was struck and killed by a train along the Jersey Shore Monday, rail officials said.

The North Jersey Coast Line train struck Stephen B. Mangold, of Bardonia, near 11th Avenue and Main Street in Neptune around 11:50 a.m., NJ.com said citing an NJ Transit spokeswoman.

There were 60 passengers aboard the train at the time of the incident, and service was suspended between Bay Head and Long Branch for approximately one hour.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.