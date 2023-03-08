Rockland County Man Attempts To Carjack Vehicle, Attacks Woman, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was charged after allegedly attempting to carjack a vehicle and then attacking a woman at an area home.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Saturday, March 4 in Nanuet.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to reports of a dispute in front of 6 Second Ave. in Nanuet where they found a victim who said he was sitting in his vehicle when a man opened the door and began trying to pull him out, said Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

The suspect then began punching the victim in his face and body. After failing attempts to get possession of the car the suspect, identified as Jaquan Chambers, age 20, Pearl River, ran toward a nearby home and confronted a woman standing in the front doorway, Peters said.

Chambers grabbed the woman by her shirt and entered the home before being physically removed by a witness, Peters added.

He then ran toward Crikki Lane as police arrived.

Officers spotted Chambers running through a wooded area and used a K-9 to track him to the top of a vehicle, allowing officers to arrest him, Peters said.

Chambers has been charged with:

Robbery/motor vehicle

Criminal trespass

Harassment/physical contact

He is being held at the Rockland County Jail on a $15,000 bail, after being arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court.

