Breaking News: Man Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash
Police & Fire

Rockland County Couple Injured, 75-Year-Old Driver Charged In Head-On Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center Photo Credit: HUMC

A woman and a young passenger escaped serious injury in a head-on crash caused by a 75-year-old Rockland County driver, authorities said.

The elderly driver and her 83-year-old male passenger, both from Piermont in Rockland County, were in a 2019 Nissan Rogue that crossed the center line on West Grand Avenue near Woodland Road in New Jersey and collided with a 2017 Dodge Durango shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

The Nissan driver and her passenger were both taken to HUMC Pascack Valley Medical Center -- her with the leg injury and him with chest pains, Sanfilippo said.

She also received summonses for careless driving and failing to keep right, he said.

The 36-year-old Rogue driver complained of arm pain but refused medical attention, the chief said. Her 12-year-old passenger was reportedly uninjured.

