Road Reopens After Construction Vehicle Overturns In Hudson Valley

This story has been updated.

A busy road in Westchester County has reopened to traffic after closing when a construction vehicle overturned in the street.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 around 9:45 a.m., Yonkers Police announced that Central Park Avenue northbound (Route 100) at Fort Hill Avenue was closed to traffic after a construction vehicle flipped over, spilling dirt on the roadway.

The road has reopened as of 11 a.m., and the truck and debris have been removed, according to Yonkers city officials.

