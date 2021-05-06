Reward Offered In Investigation Of 'Suspicous' Suffern County Fires

After a rise in recent suspicious house fires in Rockland County a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

The fires have taken place in Suffern between Nov. 26, 2020, and April 1, said the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

In an effort to catch the person responsible, the ATF, the Suffern Police Department, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office are offering the reward.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Suffern Police Department at 845-357-2300, or via email at spdtips@rcpin.net.

Tips may be submitted anonymously via text to “Tip411.”

You can also contact ATF via email at ATFTips@atf.gov.

All tips will remain confidential.

