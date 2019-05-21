Reward Offered In Cat Torture Video Case Involving Area Middle School Students

A $1,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for torturing and killing a cat on video and then sharing it with middle school students.

The video came to light on Wednesday, May 15, when authorities at South Middle School in Newburgh learned that the video was being circulated among students, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano.

School officials immediately reported the incident to police who have been searching for the origin of the video.

After news surfaced of the video, the New York State Humane Association offered the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for torturing and killing a cat and videotaping the crime.

"It is a known fact that there is a strong correlation between animal abuse and human violence, and in fact, animal abuse is considered a predictor of future human violence," said Patricia Valusek, chairperson of the organization.

The charges for such crimes are felony animal cruelty, as well as misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jessica Brooks at the Newburgh City Police Department at (845) 569-7513.

All calls will be kept confidential. Additionally, if anyone is in possession of any video of this incident, please email it to Detective Brooks at JBrooks@cityofnewburgh-ny.gov as soon as possible.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.