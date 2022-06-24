Reward Offered For Information In Serious Hit-Run Crash In Hudson Valley

Police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month in Westchester County.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-87 southbound in Greenburgh at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, according to New York State Police.

Police said a motorcyclist was stopped on the right shoulder of Exit 7A off-ramp when a dark-colored sedan struck the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and landed in the roadway, and the sedan fled the scene, police said.

Two drivers stopped to pull the motorcyclist to safety, police said.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was hospitalized for treatment of serious leg injuries.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYS Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-313-TIPS or Senior Investigator Hoeverman at 914-742-6391.

