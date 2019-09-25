Contact Us
Police & Fire

Reward Offered For Info Leading To Arrest In Fatal Shooting Of 35-Year-Old Area Man

Zak Failla
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction of the shooter that killed a 35-year-old man in Newburgh.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction of the shooter that killed a 35-year-old man in Newburgh. Photo Credit: File Photo

A $5,000 reward is being offered by police in Orange County for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for a fatal shooting in Newburgh over the weekend.

Aned Alvarado Baquedano, 35, was fatally shot in the neck on Saturday, Sept. 21 near the intersection of Liberty Street and Clinton Street in Newburgh. A teenager also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the incident, but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

Alvarado Baquedano was reportedly celebrating a family member’s birthday down the street from where the fatal shooting took place. it is believed he was an innocent bystander when the shooter fired shots in the area.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845 )561-3131.

