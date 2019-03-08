Reward For Info Now Being Offered After Young Dog Tied To Tree Found In Area

A reward is now being offered for information after a young dog was found tied to a tree off of a busy stretch of I-84.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, a New York State Department of Transportation crew getting ready to mow near mile marker 50 in Dutchess County on the highway in East Fishkill heard what sounded like a dog barking in the nearby woods, state police said. They found a young dog tied to a tree that also showed signs of prior neglect.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, state police announced that they were contacted by the New York State Humane Association, which has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the neglect and abandonment of the dog.

The dog is now being cared for, but state police are attempting to determine the circumstances behind the dog’s abandonment.

Anyone who has information regarding the possible history of the dog or its owners is asked to contact the New York State Police at SP East Fishkill (845) 677-7300. Please reference case number 9050766. All calls can be kept confidential.

This continues to be a developing story.

