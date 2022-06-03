Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: Registered Sex Offender Busted Soliciting 'Teen Girl' In Rockland Online
Retired NY Cop Nabbed For Carrying Weapons, Fake Badge Near US Capitol, Police Say

David Cifarelli
Items seized by US Capitol Police from Jerome Felipe
Items seized by US Capitol Police from Jerome Felipe

A former New York police officer was arrested for carrying a fake badge, weapons and ammunition  outside the US Capitol, authorities said.

Jerome Felipe, age 53, who relocated to Flint, Michigan, parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle on the west side of the Capitol shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, June 3, according to US Capitol Police. 

Felipe had served in the NYPD, according to multiple reports, including The Sun.

When questioned by officers, Felipe showed them a fake badge that had "Department of the INTERPOL" printed on it. Felipe also said he was a criminal investigator with the agency, police said. 

A search of Felipe's vehicle found a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition, police said. No real guns were found. 

Investigators are trying to figure out why Felipe was parked near the building. He is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Magazines and Unregistered Ammo, police added. 

