Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Area
Police & Fire

Resident Escapes After Two-Alarm House Fire Breaks Out In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A City of Newburgh home was destroyed by fire.
A City of Newburgh home was destroyed by fire. Photo Credit: Jameson Sparx

A resident had to be removed from the basement of an area home that was fully engulfed in flames overnight.

The two-alarm blaze broke out around 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, in Orange County at 446 1st Street, in Newburgh.

Firefighters arrived within one minute of receiving the call and were met by flames coming from all the front windows, said City of Newburgh Assistant Chief Tom Lucchesi.

The resident met Lucchesi out front when he arrived, but for some reason went back into the flame-infested home and was found by firefighters in the basement, who removed him, Lucchesi said.

Lucchesi said he did not know why the resident ran back inside the home. 

The fire began on the first floor and quickly moved throughout the home which is uninhabitable, he added.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within 15 minutes but spent two hours making sure all hot spots were out and for overhaul.

Two homes on either side of the home on fire received some heat damage but did not catch fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.