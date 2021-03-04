Resident Escapes After Two-Alarm House Fire Breaks Out In Area

A resident had to be removed from the basement of an area home that was fully engulfed in flames overnight.

The two-alarm blaze broke out around 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, in Orange County at 446 1st Street, in Newburgh.

Firefighters arrived within one minute of receiving the call and were met by flames coming from all the front windows, said City of Newburgh Assistant Chief Tom Lucchesi.

The resident met Lucchesi out front when he arrived, but for some reason went back into the flame-infested home and was found by firefighters in the basement, who removed him, Lucchesi said.

Lucchesi said he did not know why the resident ran back inside the home.

The fire began on the first floor and quickly moved throughout the home which is uninhabitable, he added.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within 15 minutes but spent two hours making sure all hot spots were out and for overhaul.

Two homes on either side of the home on fire received some heat damage but did not catch fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

