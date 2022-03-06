Resident, Dog Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

This story has been updated.

Authorities are investigating after an occupant of a Hudson Valley home and a dog were killed in a fire that engulfed the residence.

Crews responded to a report of a fire at a Dutchess County home, located on Lakeview Road in LaGrange, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a neighbor tried to enter the home to rescue the person who was trapped inside, but the fire conditions made it so the neighbor and law enforcement could not make entry.

LaGrange firefighters extinguished the blaze with assistance from Arlington, Pleasant Valley, East Fishkill, New Hackensack, and New Hamburg Fire departments, authorities said.

When the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the deceased individual and dog in the home.

“Detectives and fire investigators from the Sheriff’s Office are working closely with members of the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division, Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office and the LaGrange Fire Department to determine what caused this fatal fire," Dutchess Sheriff Kirk Imperati said "We extend our condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one and a family dog in this tragedy.”

Authorities did not release details about the person who died in the fire, including the person's identity.

The sheriff's office said more information may be released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.