Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Rescuers Searching For Bear Mountain Bridge Jumper

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Bear Mountain Bridge
Bear Mountain Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia/SPUI

Police and fire rescue teams are searching for a person who jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge.

The call for a person jumping from the bridge came from a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, March 14, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

The person reportedly jumped from the bridge in Northern Westchester, in the Cortlandt area, Hicks said.

Rescuers from numerous departments including Rockland County Marine 1, Stony Point, Thiells, Fort Montgomery, and Continental Village fire departments responded to search for the person without success.

A vehicle was found, but identification was not available as of Monday, March 15.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.