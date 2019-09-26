Reported Plane Crash In Hudson River Turns Out To Be Seaplane Landing

A frenzy of first responders, including dive teams and swift boats, were quickly getting ready to help any survivors of a reported plane crash in the Hudson River when they learned the plane might not have crashed.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, when officials began to receive calls that the plane had landed in the water off the coast of Croton-on-Hudson near Croton Yacht Club and that two people were on top.

But just as crews were set to go, word came that it was a seaplane that had landed and then took off again after sitting for a while, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

Croton-on-Hudson Police said they were so busy with phone calls regarding the supposed crash they could not even talk.

Officials believe passengers may have gotten out on the roof and then return inside the plane before it sailed into the blue skies again.

