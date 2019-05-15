Report Of Snapchat School Threat Investigated By Police In Rockland

Police agencies in Rockland County were called in to investigate a potential school shooting threat that was posted on social media.

The Clarkstown Police Department said on Wednesday, May 5 that it received a report this week from a student in the Nyack School District of a possible school shooting that may take place at Nyack or North Rockland High School. The threat was reportedly posted via Snapchat.

Investigators from the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau contacted the Haverstraw Police Department in regards to the threat, and were informed that the threat was a re-post from an incident that took place in the area in November last year, according to police. That threat was deemed not credible at the time, Clarkstown Police said.

Police said that “based on the interviews of students, last night and this morning, and information from other police agencies, we believe that there is no legitimacy to this report.” As a precaution, there was an increased police presence around schools in the district on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the threat, or the social media post, has been asked to contact investigators at the Clarkstown Police Department by calling (845) 639-5800.

