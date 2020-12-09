Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Hospital Beds Available In Hudson Valley
Renowned 'New Yorker' Cartoonist Faces Child Porn Charge In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Daniel (Danny) P. Shanahan, a renowned 'New Yorker' cartoonist was arrested for possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Daniel (Danny) P. Shanahan, a renowned 'New Yorker' cartoonist was arrested for possession of a sexual performance by a child. Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A cartoonist famous for his work in the "New Yorker," has been arrested in the Hudson Valley for alleged possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Dutchess County resident Daniel (Danny) P. Shanahan, 64, of Rhinebeck, was arrested by New York State Police on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, the materials were found on his computer after a warrant was obtained by the Village of Rhinebeck Police.

State police declined to provide additional information saying the incident was still under investigation.

He was issued an appearance returnable to the village of Rhinebeck Court on Jan. 20, 2021.

Earlier this year, Shanahan's son, Render Stetson-Shanahan, faced murder charges in the brutal stabbing death of his college roommate Carolyn Bush, a fellow Bard graduate.

The story made national headlines in 2017 because the Rhinebeck High School graduate and longtime Samuel’s Sweet Shop employee was the son of the famous cartoonist. 

Render Stetson-Shanahan, was found guilty of manslaughter following a jury trial. 

A sampling of Danny Shanahan's cartoons may be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

