Remains Found At Florida Reserve Identified As Brian Laundrie, FBI Says

The FBI has confirmed that remains found a day ago in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie.

The agency tweeted Thursday, Oct. 21: "On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie."

Brian Laundrie’s parents, of North Port, Florida, in Sarasota County, have been informed that the remains belonged to his son, Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, told CNN.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time,” Bertolino said.

A backpack and a notebook were found by Laundrie's father at the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, Oct. 20, said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.

The remains were found about 2 to 3 miles inside the Carlton Reserve or about a 45-minute walk from the entrance at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, North Port Police officials said.

The area had been underwater during previous search efforts, officials said.

Laundrie, age 23, disappeared five weeks ago just days after his late girlfriend Gabby Petito, age 22, was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Her remains were found in a campground in the mountains of Wyoming on Sunday, Sept. 19. Her death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation.

Laundrie was a person of interest in the murder of Petito but had not been charged with her death.

He had not been charged with the death of Petito, of Blue Point, in Suffolk County, although he was indicted for allegedly using two financial accounts that did not belong to him in the days following her killing.

The two had been on a cross-country trip since June taking photos and videos along the way titled "Van Life" and posted on YouTube and Instagram.

Laundrie's parents had been under siege at their home since Petito's body was found with protestors demanding they tell law enforcement where Brian was and what he had told him.

Petito's parents had also begged the family to come forward with information on Brian Laundrie's whereabouts.

Richard Stafford, a lawyer, and spokesman for Petito’s parents told Fox News’ Laura Ingle that the family was not immediately prepared to make a statement.

"They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter," he said. "Gabby’s family will make a statement at the appropriate time and when they are emotionally ready."

