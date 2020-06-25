Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo
Registered Rockland Sex Offender Gets House Arrest For Violating Federal Release With Minor

Jerry DeMarco
Joel Oberlander
Joel Oberlander Photo Credit: NY State Department of Corrections

A registered sex offender from Rockland County who spent a year in federal prison for assaulting a woman on a flight from Israel to Newark Liberty International Airport was sentenced Thursday to time served for sexually abusing a minor after his release, authorities said.

Yoel Oberlander, 39, of Monsey had served a plea-bargained year behind bars for the airborne May 2016 assault when he was arrested by Ramapo police in June 2019.

Oberlander later admitted that he’d picked up an underage victim for sex in his car during what was three years of federal supervised release, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas gave Oberlander another year in prison via videoconference for violating the terms of his release.

She ordered that he serve the sentence in home detention with a GPS bracelet, Carpenito said.

He will also be required to quarantine on house arrest for a period of 14 days once released from Essex County Jail, where he's been held since last year's arrest in Rockland.

Oberlander’s adult criminal history in the area traces back to 2002, when he was arrested in New York on charges of sexually assaulting a minor and was later sentenced to six years probation.

He was later convicted of assaulting a 22-year old woman who was seated next to him on a May 2016 El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Newark by touching her “in the area of her chest, upper thigh and hand” without her consent, Carpenito said.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melissa M. Wangenheim and Adam Baker of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Newark are handling the case for the government.

