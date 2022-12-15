Contact Us
Real-Life 'Hamburglar' Steals Food, Threatens Worker With Knife At NY McDonald's

The real-life "Hamburglar" is shown after he went behind the counter and stuffed his pockets with double cheeseburgers and Chicken McNuggets. Photo Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers

Police in New York are searching for a real-life "Hamburglar" who they say stole food from a McDonald's after first threatening the cashier with a knife.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in the Bronx.

The suspect went behind the counter and stole food, including hamburgers, stuffing the items into his pockets, according to the NYPD.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). 

