Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Rash Of Vehicle Thefts Reported In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police said there has been a recent rash of vehicle thefts in Rockland County.
Photo Credit: Monroe Police Department

Ramapo Police are warning residents that there has been a recent rash of vehicle thefts in Rockland County.

The department, which did not offer other information, said residents should remember to lock the vehicle and to remove key fobs from them at all times.

Also, report any vehicles or persons who appear suspicious to your local police department.

