Rape Suspects: 2 Men Apprehended After Separate Investigations In Hudson Valley

Two area men have been arrested for alleged rape in two separate incidents.

Both men were arrested Thursday, Feb. 16 in Ulster County by the New Paltz Police and charged with first-degree rape.

The first incident took place on Saturday, June 18, 2022, when the department received a report of a sexual assault in the village, said the New Paltz Police.

Officers were able to locate the victim and arranged for medical assistance. Detectives responded to the scene and after an eight-month investigation presented the case to a grand jury who indicted Michael Mazzuteo, age 41, of Modena in the case, police said.

On Feb. 16, he was arrested and remanded to the Ulster County Jail.

The second incident took place on Monday, Jan. 16, when the department received a report of a sexual assault that occurred a day earlier at an area hotel.

Detecetives responded to. St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh to interview a juvenile victim, the department said.

Following an interview, detectives determined that Melvin Espinosa, age 38, of New Paltz, met the victim online and arrange for her to come to New Paltz where he sexually assaulted the 16-year-old victim, police said.

On Feb. 16 the department located Espinosa at his home and placed him in custody. He was additionally charged with two counts of criminal sex act and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on a $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.

