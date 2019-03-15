Contact Us
Police & Fire

Ramapo Police Nab Man Wanted For Murder In Florida Following Attack On Officers

Kathy Reakes
The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A man wanted for a homicide in South Florida was nabbed by Ramapo Police following a carjacking and a fight with police.

Alexander Martinez, 51, of Carteret, New Jersey, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, after police received a call about a man attempting to gain access to an office on Route 45 in New Hempstead, said Ramapo Police Lt. Daniel Hyman.

Before police arrived, Martinez fled in a Ford SUV, and reportedly approached the driver of another vehicle on the roadway, punching him and smashing a tablet.

Ramapo Police officers located the vehicle a short distance away, impeding traffic, with a man about 6-foot-6-inches tall and about 400 pounds standing outside the vehicle, Hyman said.

Martinez did not comply with the officers’ commands and instead ran toward an occupied civilian’s vehicle attempting to get inside the driver’s door. He then continued to physically resist officers forcing them to deploy a Taser in an attempt to bring him under control.

The Ramapo police officers, who were both injured as a result of the Martinez’s actions, were able to gain control and place him under arrest.

It was later determined Martinez is wanted by authorities in Miami-Dade County, Florida, for first-degree murder.

He is currently being held by Ramapo Police and has been charged with being a fugitive from justice, felony criminal mischief, criminal trespass, attempted assault, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and driving while impaired by drugs.

Arrangements are presently being made for his arraignment.

