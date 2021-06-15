Ramapo Police Chief Calls It A Career

After more than 40 years in law enforcement, Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel has retired.

Weidel, who retired on Friday, June 11, began his career in December of 1980 with the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

He was hired by the Town of Ramapo Police Department in September 1981. In June 1987 he was promoted to Sergeant. In January 2003 he was promoted to Lieutenant. In February 2004 he was assigned as Detective Lieutenant in the Investigations Division.

In October 2010 he was promoted to Captain and in February 2016 he was promoted to Chief of Police.

Weidel is a graduate of the 219th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

"The members of the Town of Ramapo Police Department congratulate Chief Weidel on his retirement!" the department said. "We wish him all the best in the future."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.