Ramapo PD Vehicle Hit During Stop, Driver Ticketed Under 'Move Over' Law

Ramapo police are reminding motorists of the Move Over law after an officer's vehicle was struck by a passing driver during a traffic stop.

The incident took place on Sunday, Sept. 15, when an officer was on Route 17 in Sloatsburg assisting a motorist whose car had broken down, police said.

Her patrol vehicle was parked on the side of the road with its red lights activated when it was struck by a passing vehicle, they added.

No one was injured, but the driver of the passing vehicle did receive a ticket under New York State's "Move Over" law, the department said on Facebook.

"Please remember to move over as required for all emergency and hazard vehicles," the said. "In this case, the RPD patrol car sustained some minor damage, but this could have easily been much worse."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.