Ramapo Man Arrested After Beating Another Man With Butt Of Loaded Shotgun, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The guns and weapons seized.
The guns and weapons seized. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A 22-year-old Ramapo man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a loaded shotgun at another person and then beating them with the butt of the gun.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., Thursday, July 25, when Ramapo Police officers responded to a report of a man attacking another man, said the Ramapo Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man beating the other man with the loaded gun, police said.

After he was taken into custody, police found additional weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The man, whose name was not released by police, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of LSD.

The man is being held pending arraignment.

