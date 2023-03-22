Ramapo 9-Year-Old Hit By Truck In Critical Condition, Police Say

A 9-year-old Hudson Valley boy who was hit by a pickup truck after getting off a school bus is in critical, but stable condition.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 5:10 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, at Pioneer Avenue and N. Airmont Road in Montebello, a village in Ramapo.

A Ramapo police officer on patrol was made aware of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. When the officer arrived on the scene, he found a child pinned under a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan, said Lt. Blaine Howell, of the Ramapo Police.

The officer, along with bystanders, were able to lift the front end of the minivan and free the child, Howell said.

The child was transported to Westchester Medical Center by WP Faist Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics. The boy is currently in critical but stable condition, police said.

After the preliminary investigation, it appears as if the victim, a student at Cherry Lane Elementary and a town of Ramapo resident, had exited a school bus at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and N. Airmont Road when he was struck by a 2010 F550 pickup truck traveling westbound, Howell said.

The child was thrown and came to rest under the minivan which had been stopped in traffic, police said.

The operator of the truck, a 43-year-old Spring Valley resident, did remain on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.