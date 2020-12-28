Raging Fire Displaces Two Area Families One Day After Christmas

Two families were left homeless one day after Christmas due to a raging house fire.

The fire took place around 2:32 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 26 in Orange County at 118 Plains Road in Walden.

The first responding Walden units, along with the Coldenham and Wallkill Fire departments, found heavy fire showing from the front of a two-story two-family home, said the Walden Fire Department.

A second alarm was transmitted bringing Orange Lake, Montgomery, City of Newburgh Fire departments, and the Town of Montgomery Ambulance Corps, Orange County Fire investigators, and Central Hudson crews to the scene.

Firefighters were hampered fighting the blaze due to a lack of water service in this area of the Town of Montgomery. To help, a tanker task force was requested bringing Plattekill and Stewart-Air Guard Fire departments with additional equipment from Coldenham and Orange Lake Fire departments.

The fire left two families without shelter, one of which received assistance from the local branch of the Red Cross.

There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters reported.

