Postmaster Installed Surveillance Device In Employees' Bathroom In Area, Police Say

A postmaster in the area is behind bars after state police say he installed a surveillance device in the employees' bathroom.

An investigation determined Robert Simone, while employed as postmaster of the Salt Point Post Office in Dutchess County, installed the electronic recording device in the employee bathroom at the post office located on Cottage Street in the town of Pleasant Valley, state police said.

Simone, 57, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with unlawful surveillance, a Class E felony.

He was arraigned before the Town of Pleasant Valley Court, and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 secure bond.

Simone is next scheduled to appear before the Court on Tuesday, July 23.

