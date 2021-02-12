Possible Signs Of Neglect Discovered In 7-Year-Old Found Dead In Area, Police Say

A 7-year-old boy who died in the area may have been the victim of neglect, police said.

The incident took place at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, in Orange County when the City of Newburgh Police Department was notified by Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh that a 7-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was not breathing at the time he arrived, said Lt. Kevin Lahar

"We can say that it seems pretty apparent that there's neglect," said Monroe Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano on Friday, Feb. 12.

The cause of death and circumstances surrounding the boy's death is still being investigated and police are awaiting the results of the autopsy from the Orange County Medical Examiner, he said.

Lahar said the department is actively conducting interviews regarding the death of the 7-year-old victim and encourages anyone who has any information to call the City of Newburgh Police Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

Callers can remain anonymous.

