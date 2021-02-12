Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Releases New Guidance, Strategies For Reopening Schools
Police & Fire

Possible Signs Of Neglect Discovered In 7-Year-Old Found Dead In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Orange County says a 7-year-old boy who died at an area hospital showed possible signs of neglect.
Police in Orange County says a 7-year-old boy who died at an area hospital showed possible signs of neglect. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 7-year-old boy who died in the area may have been the victim of neglect, police said.

The incident took place at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, in Orange County when the City of Newburgh Police Department was notified by Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh that a 7-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was not breathing at the time he arrived, said Lt. Kevin Lahar

"We can say that it seems pretty apparent that there's neglect," said Monroe Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano on Friday, Feb. 12.

The cause of death and circumstances surrounding the boy's death is still being investigated and police are awaiting the results of the autopsy from the Orange County Medical Examiner, he said.

Lahar said the department is actively conducting interviews regarding the death of the 7-year-old victim and encourages anyone who has any information to call the City of Newburgh Police Detective Division at 845-569-7509. 

Callers can remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.