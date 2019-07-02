Pomona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Illegally Entering A Home During Domestic Dispute

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
Angelica Flores
Angelica Flores Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Pomona woman was arrested following a domestic dispute in which she allegedly entered a home illegally.

Angelica Flores, 25, was arrested around 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 22, and charged with criminal trespass, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment following the incident, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Flores was arrested after Stony Point Police officers responded to a home on Perrins Peak Road for a report of a domestic dispute and found that during an attempted custody exchange of a child, she allegedly unlawfully entered and remained in the victim’s home, Hylas said.

Once inside the home, Flores reportedly got into a physical fight with the victim in the presence of a child under the age of 11, police said.

Flores was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.

