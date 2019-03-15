Pomona Man Charged In Route 202 Graffiti Incident

A man from Pomona has been charged following a graffiti incident near Route 202, police say.

An eyewitness reported an incident of graffiti at 4 Depew Avenue in Nyack to Orangetown Police on Saturday, March 9 around 12:30 p.m.

On-scene patrols received information from eyewitnesses that led to the identification of a suspect, 26-year-old Eugene Bush of Pomona.

Officers arrested Bush at his home on Thursday, March 14. He was charged with:

Third-degree criminal mischief, a felony

Making graffiti, a misdemeanor

Possession of graffiti instruments, a misdemeanor

Bush was processed at Orangetown Police Headquarters and will be arraigned at Nyack Justice Court.

