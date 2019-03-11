Police: Woman Tried To Access Victim's Account To Make $2.2K Purchase At Nanuet Sprint Store

A 24-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she attempted to access an unauthorized account to make $2,200 in purchases at a Sprint store in Nanuet.

Clarkstown Police responded to a report of a potential larceny at the Sprint store in Nanuet (40 Rockland Plaza) on Friday, March 8 around 4:30 p.m.

Upon police arrival, a 29-year-old store employee told officers that a female suspect, identified as Sara Amaro of Astoria, was trying to access a Sprint Cellphone account to purchase two iPhones for a total of $2,199.

Officers then confirmed that the primary account holder of the cell phone had no idea who Amaro was and did not give her permission to join the account.

Amaro was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. She was charged with:

First-degree identity theft, a felony

Second-degree identity theft, a felony

Fourth-degree attempted larceny, a felony

Amaro was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and transported to the Rockland County Jail. She is scheduled to return to court on Monday, March 11.

